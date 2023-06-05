American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AREB is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is $1.50, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for AREB is 15.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On June 05, 2023, AREB’s average trading volume was 999.68K shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stock saw an increase of -16.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.40% and a quarterly increase of -26.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.46% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.82% for AREB’s stock, with a -42.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREB Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.75%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB fell by -16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1585. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -21.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.92 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -84.54. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.