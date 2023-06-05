Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has seen a 16.92% increase in the past week, with a 12.33% gain in the past month, and a 4.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for AMED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.07% for AMED’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Right Now?

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMED is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMED is $93.92, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for AMED is 31.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.17% of that float. The average trading volume for AMED on June 05, 2023 was 555.56K shares.

AMED) stock’s latest price update

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED)’s stock price has soared by 13.74 in relation to previous closing price of 79.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMED stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AMED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMED in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $87 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

AMED Trading at 17.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +14.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMED rose by +16.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.77. In addition, Amedisys Inc. saw 8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMED starting from North Michael Paul, who sale 5,908 shares at the price of $86.43 back on Mar 03. After this action, North Michael Paul now owns 4,164 shares of Amedisys Inc., valued at $510,628 using the latest closing price.

Bohnert Denise M., the Chief Compliance Officer of Amedisys Inc., sale 557 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Bohnert Denise M. is holding 11,850 shares at $64,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+42.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amedisys Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amedisys Inc. (AMED), the company’s capital structure generated 51.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.84. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.