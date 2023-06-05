Altria Group Inc. (MO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)’s stock price has soared by 1.68 in relation to previous closing price of 44.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/27/23 that Altria Delivers Strong Earnings, Maintains Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is above average at 14.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is $49.21, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for MO is 1.78B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MO on June 05, 2023 was 8.17M shares.

MO’s Market Performance

MO stock saw a decrease of 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Altria Group Inc. (MO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.04% for MO’s stock, with a -0.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

MO Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.31. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.17 for the present operating margin

+87.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 64.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74. Equity return is now at value -154.10, with 15.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.