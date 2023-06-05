AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALTI is $8.00, which is $2.18 above the current price. The public float for ALTI is 34.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTI on June 05, 2023 was 122.21K shares.

ALTI) stock’s latest price update

AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI)’s stock price has soared by 28.48 in relation to previous closing price of 4.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 40.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALTI’s Market Performance

AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) has experienced a 40.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.43% rise in the past month, and a -41.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.87% for ALTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.87% for ALTI’s stock, with a -38.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALTI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ALTI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

ALTI Trading at -27.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares sank -8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTI rose by +40.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, AlTi Global Inc. saw -46.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTI starting from Yu Peter, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Jan 23. After this action, Yu Peter now owns 6,459,292 shares of AlTi Global Inc., valued at $237,500 using the latest closing price.

Karp Daniel Jeremy, the Director of AlTi Global Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Karp Daniel Jeremy is holding 12,500 shares at $118,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.