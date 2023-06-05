Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) by analysts is $17.71, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for ALKT is 55.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ALKT was 305.42K shares.

ALKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) has dropped by -6.73 compared to previous close of 15.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALKT’s Market Performance

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) has experienced a 4.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.01% rise in the past month, and a -4.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for ALKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.34% for ALKT’s stock, with a 4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALKT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALKT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

ALKT Trading at 15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +28.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKT rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.85. In addition, Alkami Technology Inc. saw 1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKT starting from Bohanon Stephen, who sale 104,904 shares at the price of $12.24 back on Mar 17. After this action, Bohanon Stephen now owns 527,473 shares of Alkami Technology Inc., valued at $1,283,800 using the latest closing price.

Bohanon Stephen, the Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr. of Alkami Technology Inc., sale 25,141 shares at $12.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bohanon Stephen is holding 537,100 shares at $317,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.38 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkami Technology Inc. stands at -28.69. The total capital return value is set at -17.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.67. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT), the company’s capital structure generated 31.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.75. Total debt to assets is 20.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.