Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGEN is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is $7.58, which is $5.83 above the current market price. The public float for AGEN is 255.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.83% of that float. On June 05, 2023, AGEN’s average trading volume was 5.19M shares.

AGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) has increased by 9.06 when compared to last closing price of 1.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGEN’s Market Performance

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has experienced a 20.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.05% rise in the past month, and a -3.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.88% for AGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.47% for AGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

AGEN Trading at 16.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN rose by +20.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4942. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 23,361 shares at the price of $1.43 back on May 11. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,640,473 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $33,348 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc., purchase 22,065 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,617,112 shares at $33,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value 702.50, with -56.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.