AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGBA is 0.30.

The public float for AGBA is 8.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On June 05, 2023, AGBA’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

AGBA) stock’s latest price update

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.20 in comparison to its previous close of 1.74, however, the company has experienced a 6.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGBA’s Market Performance

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has experienced a 6.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.40% drop in the past month, and a -36.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.61% for AGBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.01% for AGBA’s stock, with a -69.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGBA Trading at -14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares sank -15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGBA rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7225. In addition, AGBA Group Holding Limited saw 2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.77 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGBA Group Holding Limited stands at -143.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.