AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Stock Showcases -10.23% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has seen a -3.10% decrease in the past week, with a -23.91% drop in the past month, and a -56.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.90% for AWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.23% for AWIN’s stock, with a -92.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) is 2.85x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is $1.00, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for AWIN is 52.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On June 05, 2023, AWIN’s average trading volume was 232.05K shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN)’s stock price has dropped by -7.89 in relation to previous closing price of 0.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AWIN Trading at -30.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.68%, as shares sank -21.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5776. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc. saw -95.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.