Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZURA is $20.00, The public float for ZURA is 6.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for ZURA on June 02, 2023 was 577.32K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ZURA) stock’s latest price update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.82 compared to its previous closing price of 5.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZURA’s Market Performance

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has experienced a -6.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.17% rise in the past month, and a -39.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.78% for ZURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.51% for ZURA’s stock, with a -37.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZURA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ZURA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ZURA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $20 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

ZURA Trading at -37.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.32%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA fell by -6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, Zura Bio Limited saw -38.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.