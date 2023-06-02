Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zevia PBC (ZVIA) is $5.41, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for ZVIA is 43.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZVIA on June 02, 2023 was 77.57K shares.

ZVIA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) has increased by 11.02 when compared to last closing price of 3.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZVIA’s Market Performance

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has seen a -4.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 20.30% gain in the past month and a 8.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.88% for ZVIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.74% for ZVIA’s stock, with a -1.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZVIA Trading at 12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares surge +22.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Zevia PBC saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVIA starting from Spence Padraic L., who sale 13,895 shares at the price of $3.62 back on May 30. After this action, Spence Padraic L. now owns 2,015,192 shares of Zevia PBC, valued at $50,296 using the latest closing price.

Spence Padraic L., the Director of Zevia PBC, sale 9,355 shares at $3.79 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Spence Padraic L. is holding 2,029,087 shares at $35,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.33 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -20.75. The total capital return value is set at -51.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.40. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zevia PBC (ZVIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.