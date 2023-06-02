Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) has increased by 9.06 when compared to last closing price of 2.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZAPP is 50.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of ZAPP on June 02, 2023 was 417.45K shares.

ZAPP’s Market Performance

ZAPP’s stock has seen a 11.92% increase for the week, with a -44.37% drop in the past month and a -70.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.69% for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -67.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZAPP Trading at -56.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares sank -31.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP rose by +11.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited saw -70.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.