Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) has gone down by -7.89% for the week, with a -11.39% drop in the past month and a -30.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.00% for VWE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.08% for VWE’s stock, with a -60.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) by analysts is $1.67, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for VWE is 33.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of VWE was 207.49K shares.

VWE) stock’s latest price update

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.08 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VWE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VWE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VWE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

VWE Trading at -11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -23.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VWE fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1782. In addition, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. saw -67.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VWE starting from Sebastiani Jonathan, who purchase 17,800 shares at the price of $1.16 back on May 26. After this action, Sebastiani Jonathan now owns 98,650 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc., valued at $20,612 using the latest closing price.

Sebastiani Jonathan, the Member of 10% owner group of Vintage Wine Estates Inc., purchase 21,000 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Sebastiani Jonathan is holding 80,850 shares at $24,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.22 for the present operating margin

+30.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -2.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11. Equity return is now at value -56.00, with -22.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE), the company’s capital structure generated 93.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.30. Total debt to assets is 42.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.