Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is above average at 1.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is $19.62, which is $7.94 above the current market price. The public float for VET is 159.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VET on June 02, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

VET) stock’s latest price update

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.21 in relation to its previous close of 10.87. However, the company has experienced a -8.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VET’s Market Performance

VET’s stock has fallen by -8.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.55% and a quarterly drop of -19.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Vermilion Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for VET stock, with a simple moving average of -36.46% for the last 200 days.

VET Trading at -11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.81. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc. saw -37.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.44 for the present operating margin

+54.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vermilion Energy Inc. stands at +41.13. The total capital return value is set at 39.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.60. Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET), the company’s capital structure generated 33.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.31. Total debt to assets is 16.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.