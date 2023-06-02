UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is 61.18x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is $4.94, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for UWMC is 88.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.57% of that float. On June 02, 2023, UWMC’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC)’s stock price has soared by 1.36 in relation to previous closing price of 5.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/22/22 that Phoenix Suns dealt to mortgage lender and former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia for NBA-record $4 billion: report

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWMC’s stock has risen by 6.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.65% and a quarterly rise of 8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for UWM Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.22% for UWMC’s stock, with a 22.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

UWMC Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 57.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Czubak Kelly, who purchase 2,439 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Nov 21. After this action, Czubak Kelly now owns 5,316 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $9,988 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.