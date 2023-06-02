UTime Limited (UTME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) has surged by 8.38 when compared to previous closing price of 1.79, but the company has seen a 94.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UTME is 3.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of UTME was 304.93K shares.

UTME’s Market Performance

UTME stock saw an increase of 94.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 70.18% and a quarterly increase of 108.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.94% for UTime Limited (UTME). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 71.86% for UTME stock, with a simple moving average of 45.61% for the last 200 days.

UTME Trading at 99.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.71%, as shares surge +64.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME rose by +94.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1668. In addition, UTime Limited saw 117.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UTME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.55 for the present operating margin

+5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Limited stands at -14.10. The total capital return value is set at -36.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.42.

Based on UTime Limited (UTME), the company’s capital structure generated 96.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.03. Total debt to assets is 24.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, UTime Limited (UTME) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.