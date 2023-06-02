USD Partners LP (USDP) Stock Records -73.79% Quarterly Movement

The stock of USD Partners LP (USDP) has seen a -38.24% decrease in the past week, with a -74.60% drop in the past month, and a -73.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.03% for USDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.73% for USDP’s stock, with a -77.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for USD Partners LP (USDP) is $4.00, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for USDP is 14.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USDP on June 02, 2023 was 69.81K shares.

USDP) stock’s latest price update

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -38.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

USDP Trading at -68.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.10%, as shares sank -74.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USDP fell by -38.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4678. In addition, USD Partners LP saw -74.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+33.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for USD Partners LP stands at -53.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -166.12. Equity return is now at value 73.80, with -42.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, USD Partners LP (USDP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.