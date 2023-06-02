Urban Edge Properties (UE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 13.33. However, the company has seen a -0.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Right Now?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UE is 1.56.

The public float for UE is 113.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UE on June 02, 2023 was 996.35K shares.

UE’s Market Performance

UE stock saw a decrease of -0.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Urban Edge Properties (UE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for UE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $24 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

UE Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.89. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw -5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Milton Robert C. III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, Milton Robert C. III now owns 0 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $316,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban Edge Properties (UE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.