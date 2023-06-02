Unum Group (UNM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is above average at 6.16x. The 36-month beta value for UNM is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UNM is $50.86, which is $6.81 above than the current price. The public float for UNM is 195.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of UNM on June 02, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

UNM) stock’s latest price update

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.07relation to previous closing price of 43.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM’s stock has fallen by -3.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.15% and a quarterly drop of -3.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Unum Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for UNM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

UNM Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.79. In addition, Unum Group saw 5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Bhasin Puneet, who sale 14,609 shares at the price of $46.47 back on May 22. After this action, Bhasin Puneet now owns 62,506 shares of Unum Group, valued at $678,860 using the latest closing price.

Pyne Christopher W, the EVP, Group Benefits of Unum Group, sale 5,579 shares at $44.82 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Pyne Christopher W is holding 50,084 shares at $250,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 38.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Unum Group (UNM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.