Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) has increased by 29.23 when compared to last closing price of 1.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Right Now?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UUU is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UUU is 1.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for UUU on June 02, 2023 was 18.74K shares.

UUU’s Market Performance

UUU’s stock has seen a 16.67% increase for the week, with a 17.79% rise in the past month and a -1.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.01% for Universal Security Instruments Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.57% for UUU’s stock, with a -10.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15th of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at 16.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.46%, as shares surge +26.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0700. In addition, Universal Security Instruments Inc. saw 20.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.36 for the present operating margin

+30.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Security Instruments Inc. stands at -0.40. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.61. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU), the company’s capital structure generated 79.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 32.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 2.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.