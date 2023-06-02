Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) Stock

In the past week, AFMD stock has gone down by -12.11%, with a monthly decline of -3.37% and a quarterly surge of 0.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.59% for Affimed N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.40% for AFMD stock, with a simple moving average of -42.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) by analysts is $6.09, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for AFMD is 140.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of AFMD was 759.30K shares.

AFMD stock's latest price update

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)'s stock price has plunged by -2.97% in relation to previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -12.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9113. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -31.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. Equity return is now at value -62.20, with -46.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.