Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is $21.25, which is $8.87 above the current market price. The public float for TWST is 56.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWST on June 02, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TWST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) has surged by 5.68 when compared to previous closing price of 15.15, but the company has seen a 12.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST’s stock has risen by 12.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 39.34% and a quarterly drop of -15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.73% for Twist Bioscience Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.64% for TWST’s stock, with a -37.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +30.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -32.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.33 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -107.02. The total capital return value is set at -32.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.96. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 12.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 9.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.