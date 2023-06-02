Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is above average at 3.45x. The 36-month beta value for TROX is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TROX is $17.09, which is $6.22 above than the current price. The public float for TROX is 114.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. The average trading volume of TROX on June 02, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TROX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) has increased by 3.20 when compared to last closing price of 10.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that Tronox Stock Surged on Report of $4.3 Billion Buyout Offer

TROX’s Market Performance

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has experienced a -6.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.12% drop in the past month, and a -33.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for TROX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.82% for TROX stock, with a simple moving average of -21.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

TROX Trading at -14.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Turgeon Jean Francois, who sale 93,942 shares at the price of $15.51 back on Mar 07. After this action, Turgeon Jean Francois now owns 756,732 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $1,457,238 using the latest closing price.

Romano John D, the Co-CEO and Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 73,272 shares at $15.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Romano John D is holding 768,911 shares at $1,136,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+22.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tronox Holdings plc stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), the company’s capital structure generated 113.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.09. Total debt to assets is 42.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.