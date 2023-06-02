Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.03 in relation to its previous close of 1.16. However, the company has experienced a 6.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DCFC is $5.67, which is $3.77 above the current price. The public float for DCFC is 77.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on June 02, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a 6.96% increase in the past week, with a 30.14% rise in the past month, and a -29.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.73% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -46.84% for the last 200 days.

DCFC Trading at 14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +31.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0683. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -26.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.