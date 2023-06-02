Travelzoo (TZOO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.02 compared to its previous closing price of 8.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) Right Now?

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Travelzoo (TZOO) is $13.67, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for TZOO is 7.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TZOO on June 02, 2023 was 122.39K shares.

TZOO’s Market Performance

The stock of Travelzoo (TZOO) has seen a 18.36% increase in the past week, with a 17.78% rise in the past month, and a 84.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for TZOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.82% for TZOO’s stock, with a 71.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TZOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TZOO stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for TZOO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TZOO in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $18 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

TZOO Trading at 37.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +24.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TZOO rose by +18.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Travelzoo saw 117.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TZOO starting from BARTEL RALPH, who sale 7,659 shares at the price of $8.91 back on May 23. After this action, BARTEL RALPH now owns 7,518,571 shares of Travelzoo, valued at $68,242 using the latest closing price.

BARTEL RALPH, the 10% Owner of Travelzoo, sale 6,019 shares at $8.65 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that BARTEL RALPH is holding 7,526,230 shares at $52,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TZOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+85.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travelzoo stands at +9.48. Equity return is now at value 218.90, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Travelzoo (TZOO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.