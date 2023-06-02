Trading Update: Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Stock Endures 10.25% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has seen a -18.32% decrease in the past week, with a -41.05% drop in the past month, and a -21.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for CURV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.62% for CURV’s stock, with a -45.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Right Now?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CURV is $4.31, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for CURV is 93.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for CURV on June 02, 2023 was 210.48K shares.

CURV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) has decreased by -6.14 when compared to last closing price of 2.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

CURV Trading at -38.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -42.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV fell by -18.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw -27.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Killion Theo, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Dec 19. After this action, Killion Theo now owns 37,429 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc., valued at $28,174 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc. stands at +3.90. Equity return is now at value -21.10, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.