Trading Update: Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Stock Endures 12.37% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, TTCF stock has gone down by -8.88%, with a monthly decline of -63.04% and a quarterly plunge of -57.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.37% for Tattooed Chef Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.16% for TTCF’s stock, with a -79.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTCF is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is $0.60, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for TTCF is 48.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.04% of that float. On June 02, 2023, TTCF’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

TTCF) stock’s latest price update

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)’s stock price has plunge by 1.50relation to previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/21 that Ammo, MongoDB, Tattooed Chef, Bed Bath & Beyond: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

TTCF Trading at -56.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.01%, as shares sank -62.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF fell by -8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8959. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw -54.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.78 for the present operating margin

-5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at -61.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.