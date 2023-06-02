Trading Update: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Stock Endures 2.76% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has gone down by -9.45% for the week, with a -13.42% drop in the past month and a -5.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.76% for SFM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.37% for SFM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by analysts is $35.15, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for SFM is 102.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.50% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of SFM was 1.72M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.15 in relation to its previous close of 34.56. However, the company has experienced a -9.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $29 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

SFM Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.01. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Coffin Kim, who sale 61,788 shares at the price of $36.46 back on May 10. After this action, Coffin Kim now owns 8,165 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $2,252,753 using the latest closing price.

Molloy Lawrence, the Chief Financial Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 52,447 shares at $36.70 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Molloy Lawrence is holding 188,444 shares at $1,924,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.