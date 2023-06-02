TIM S.A. (TIMB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 13.69. However, the company has seen a -4.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Right Now?

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TIMB is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TIMB is $16.49, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for TIMB is 484.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for TIMB on June 02, 2023 was 485.39K shares.

TIMB’s Market Performance

The stock of TIM S.A. (TIMB) has seen a -4.73% decrease in the past week, with a -1.30% drop in the past month, and a 18.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for TIMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for TIMB’s stock, with a 14.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIMB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TIMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TIMB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

TIMB Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, TIM S.A. saw 18.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TIM S.A. (TIMB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.