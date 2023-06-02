The Volatility of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) Stock: A -4.85% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has gone down by -4.85% for the week, with a -21.24% drop in the past month and a -22.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.70% for VOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.57% for VOD’s stock, with a -18.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is 2.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VOD is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is $13.95, which is $4.22 above the current market price. The public float for VOD is 2.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On June 02, 2023, VOD’s average trading volume was 6.05M shares.

VOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) has decreased by -0.74 when compared to last closing price of 9.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VOD Trading at -14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -20.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.57 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stands at +25.90. The total capital return value is set at 3.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42.

Based on Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 104.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.