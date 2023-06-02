The Volatility of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) Stock: A 0.42% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has seen a 0.42% increase in the past week, with a -4.64% drop in the past month, and a -8.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for BAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for BAM’s stock, with a -3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) is above average at 6.12x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BAM is $36.33, which is $5.81 above than the current price. The public float for BAM is 398.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of BAM on June 02, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has soared by 0.92 in relation to previous closing price of 30.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With Largest Shareholder

BAM Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +0.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.54. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 7.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stands at +52.80. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.