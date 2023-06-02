The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) Stock

The stock of Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen a 9.22% increase in the past week, with a 11.69% gain in the past month, and a 1.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for TER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.56% for TER’s stock, with a 10.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teradyne Inc. (TER) by analysts is $106.33, which is $5.48 above the current market price. The public float for TER is 154.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of TER was 1.65M shares.

TER) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has increased by 2.90 when compared to last closing price of 100.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $81 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.52. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from JOHNSON MERCEDES, who sale 750 shares at the price of $100.00 back on May 26. After this action, JOHNSON MERCEDES now owns 19,267 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Richard John, the President, Semiconductor Test of Teradyne Inc., sale 1,093 shares at $90.95 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Burns Richard John is holding 17,168 shares at $99,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.