The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ford Motor Company’s (F) Stock

The stock of Ford Motor Company (F) has gone up by 9.18% for the week, with a 5.39% rise in the past month and a -5.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.69% for F. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for F’s stock, with a -0.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is above average at 16.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ford Motor Company (F) is $13.71, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of F on June 02, 2023 was 66.35M shares.

F) stock’s latest price update

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.60 compared to its previous closing price of 12.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/23 that Ford Taps Into Tesla’s Superchargers Network

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

F Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.81. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 12.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who sale 79,921 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 1,638,667 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,027,840 using the latest closing price.

Lawler John T., the Vice President, CFO of Ford Motor Company, sale 29,821 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lawler John T. is holding 443,683 shares at $389,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at -1.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.46. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Company (F), the company’s capital structure generated 324.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.46. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ford Motor Company (F) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.