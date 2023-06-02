The -7.89% Simple Moving Average of Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen a 0.09% increase in the past week, with a -5.98% drop in the past month, and a -10.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for REG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.87% for REG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) is above average at 25.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is $68.73, which is $12.39 above the current market price. The public float for REG is 169.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REG on June 02, 2023 was 878.30K shares.

REG) stock’s latest price update

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.23 in comparison to its previous close of 56.27, however, the company has experienced a 0.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

REG Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.91. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw -9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from PALMER LISA, who sale 15,180 shares at the price of $65.58 back on Feb 14. After this action, PALMER LISA now owns 106,000 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $995,504 using the latest closing price.

ROTH ALAN TODD, the Senior Managing Director of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $66.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that ROTH ALAN TODD is holding 10,786 shares at $198,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.50 for the present operating margin

+46.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +41.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.33. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.