The -13.88% Decline of Nanobiotix S.A.’s (NBTX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NBTX stock has gone up by 5.01%, with a monthly gain of 143.75% and a quarterly surge of 16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.53% for Nanobiotix S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.60% for NBTX’s stock, with a 30.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is $9.87, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for NBTX is 33.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NBTX on June 02, 2023 was 974.25K shares.

NBTX) stock’s latest price update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX)’s stock price has soared by 14.41 in relation to previous closing price of 4.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NBTX Trading at 32.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +164.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBTX rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Nanobiotix S.A. saw 42.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NBTX

The total capital return value is set at -102.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -132.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.