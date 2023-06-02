The -13.88% Decline of Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, META stock has gone up by 8.31%, with a monthly gain of 15.46% and a quarterly surge of 47.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Meta Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.54% for META’s stock, with a 66.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is above average at 32.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 39 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is $274.34, which is -$1.41 below the current market price. The public float for META is 2.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of META on June 02, 2023 was 25.30M shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has soared by 0.39 in relation to previous closing price of 272.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 17 hours ago that Mark Zuckerberg Unveils Meta’s Newest VR Headset Days Ahead of Apple Event

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $320 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

META Trading at 20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.39. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 127.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 722 shares at the price of $265.00 back on May 30. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 37,366 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $191,330 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 722 shares at $247.06 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 38,088 shares at $178,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.