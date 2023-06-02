Textron Inc.’s (TXT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Textron Inc. (TXT) has gone up by 0.06% for the week, with a -7.54% drop in the past month and a -16.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.74% for TXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.98% for TXT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Right Now?

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TXT is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TXT is $81.28, which is $17.87 above the current market price. The public float for TXT is 200.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume for TXT on June 02, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

TXT) stock’s latest price update

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.71 in relation to its previous close of 61.87. However, the company has experienced a 0.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/07/22 that 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter Contract

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $70 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

TXT Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.01. In addition, Textron Inc. saw -11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from DONNELLY SCOTT C, who sale 222,319 shares at the price of $73.35 back on Feb 21. After this action, DONNELLY SCOTT C now owns 683,136 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $16,307,179 using the latest closing price.

Connor Frank T, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Textron Inc., sale 63,361 shares at $73.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Connor Frank T is holding 151,455 shares at $4,647,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Textron Inc. (TXT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.