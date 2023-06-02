Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 1.09.

The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume for TSM on June 02, 2023 was 11.46M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has increased by 0.56 when compared to last closing price of 98.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/06/23 that Buffett’s TSMC Sale Due to Geopolitical Concerns

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM’s stock has fallen by -1.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.19% and a quarterly rise of 10.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.57% for TSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $126 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at 11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.51. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 33.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.