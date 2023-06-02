T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has plunged by -8.98 when compared to previous closing price of 138.91, but the company has seen a -6.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Fixed Wireless Is the New Telecom Thing. 2 Big Plays.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) by analysts is $177.24, which is $53.24 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 589.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of TMUS was 5.68M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS stock saw a decrease of -6.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.08% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $174 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.88. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Katz Michael J., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $140.93 back on May 23. After this action, Katz Michael J. now owns 125,977 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $493,255 using the latest closing price.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the President and CEO of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $143.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that SIEVERT G MICHAEL is holding 781,339 shares at $2,873,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.