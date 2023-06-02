SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SPTN is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPTN is $29.67, which is $8.33 above the current market price. The public float for SPTN is 34.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume for SPTN on June 02, 2023 was 259.61K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SPTN) stock’s latest price update

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.81 compared to its previous closing price of 22.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPTN’s Market Performance

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) has experienced a -10.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.67% drop in the past month, and a -21.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for SPTN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.58% for SPTN’s stock, with a -27.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPTN Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPTN fell by -10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.48. In addition, SpartanNash Company saw -29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPTN starting from Proctor Hawthorne L., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $31.27 back on Aug 23. After this action, Proctor Hawthorne L. now owns 30,708 shares of SpartanNash Company, valued at $140,715 using the latest closing price.

Mannelly Matthew, the Director of SpartanNash Company, sale 10,000 shares at $31.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Mannelly Matthew is holding 20,354 shares at $310,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.73 for the present operating margin

+15.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for SpartanNash Company stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on SpartanNash Company (SPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 32.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 4.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SpartanNash Company (SPTN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.