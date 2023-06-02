Sovos Brands Inc.’s (SOVO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has gone up by 0.70% for the week, with a 7.91% rise in the past month and a 43.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.67% for SOVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for SOVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) is $21.50, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for SOVO is 90.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOVO on June 02, 2023 was 585.85K shares.

SOVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) has dropped by -0.84 compared to previous close of 18.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22.50 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

SOVO Trading at 8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc. saw 31.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from Jensen Kirk A., who sale 21,657 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 24. After this action, Jensen Kirk A. now owns 338,901 shares of Sovos Brands Inc., valued at $389,826 using the latest closing price.

O’Driscoll Lisa Y., the CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER of Sovos Brands Inc., sale 38,123 shares at $17.42 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that O’Driscoll Lisa Y. is holding 188,484 shares at $664,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.23 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc. stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.40. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.22. Total debt to assets is 42.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.