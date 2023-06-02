Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has jumped by 2.89 compared to previous close of 66.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is above average at 19.91x. The 36-month beta value for SCCO is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SCCO is $63.96, which is -$6.17 below than the current price. The public float for SCCO is 85.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.60% of that float. The average trading volume of SCCO on June 02, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen a 5.64% increase in the past week, with a -10.57% drop in the past month, and a -8.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.22% for SCCO’s stock, with a 8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $66 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.62. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sale 500 shares at the price of $78.50 back on May 08. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 6,014 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $39,250 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $78.97 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 6,514 shares at $39,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. The total capital return value is set at 28.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.39. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 87.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 41.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.