SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOFI is $7.12, which is $0.26 above the current price. The public float for SOFI is 870.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on June 02, 2023 was 39.83M shares.

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has soared by 2.27 in relation to previous closing price of 6.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 33.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that SoFi Gains a Bull. Analyst Calls It ‘The Future of U.S. Banking.’

SOFI’s Market Performance

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has experienced a 33.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.81% rise in the past month, and a 3.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.97% for SOFI’s stock, with a 24.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at 24.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +41.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +33.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 51.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 108,000 shares at the price of $4.67 back on May 15. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 6,488,539 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $504,706 using the latest closing price.

Rishel Jeremy, the Chief Technology Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $5.47 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Rishel Jeremy is holding 101,582 shares at $1,093,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.39. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 234.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.12. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.