Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is 19.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKX is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is $58.76, which is $8.32 above the current market price. The public float for SKX is 132.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On June 02, 2023, SKX’s average trading volume was 1.79M shares.

SKX) stock’s latest price update

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 51.37. However, the company has seen a -0.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/28/22 that Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after he showed up unannounced, the company says

SKX’s Market Performance

SKX’s stock has fallen by -0.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.85% and a quarterly rise of 9.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.69% for SKX’s stock, with a 17.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $65 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

SKX Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.22. In addition, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. saw 20.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from BLAIR KATHERINE J., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $52.70 back on May 08. After this action, BLAIR KATHERINE J. now owns 7,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., valued at $184,450 using the latest closing price.

SISKIND RICHARD, the Director of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $53.68 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SISKIND RICHARD is holding 152,999 shares at $1,073,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+45.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX), the company’s capital structure generated 55.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.76. Total debt to assets is 28.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.