Should You Invest in Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Now?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SWN is $7.57, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for SWN is 1.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 6.68% of that float. The average trading volume for SWN on June 02, 2023 was 23.16M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SWN) stock’s latest price update

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has plunge by 5.07relation to previous closing price of 4.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Consolidation Drives Private Equity’s Haynesville Shale Exits

SWN’s Market Performance

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen a -2.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.42% gain in the past month and a -12.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for SWN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.34% for SWN’s stock, with a -16.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw -15.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 198.30, with 49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.