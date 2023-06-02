Should You Invest in Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Now?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RDN is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RDN is $26.58, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.54% of that float. The average trading volume for RDN on June 02, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

RDN) stock’s latest price update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.59relation to previous closing price of 25.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RDN’s Market Performance

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has seen a 1.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.46% gain in the past month and a 19.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for RDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.18% for RDN’s stock, with a 20.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RDN Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.24. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Mumford Lisa, who sale 2,830 shares at the price of $25.82 back on May 30. After this action, Mumford Lisa now owns 16,492 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $73,071 using the latest closing price.

Ray Eric, the Sr. Exec Vice President of Radian Group Inc., sale 7,087 shares at $25.07 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Ray Eric is holding 53,791 shares at $177,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.