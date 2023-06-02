Should You Invest in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PWSC is $26.23, which is $7.2 above the current market price. The public float for PWSC is 155.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume for PWSC on June 02, 2023 was 829.56K shares.

PWSC) stock’s latest price update

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 18.94. However, the company has seen a 3.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PWSC’s Market Performance

PWSC’s stock has risen by 3.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.67% and a quarterly drop of -4.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.25% for PWSC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

PWSC Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.87. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw -18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from HENDRAKA ANGELINA, who sale 4,542 shares at the price of $18.12 back on May 24. After this action, HENDRAKA ANGELINA now owns 129,465 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., valued at $82,301 using the latest closing price.

HENDRAKA ANGELINA, the Chief Accounting Officer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., sale 2,130 shares at $17.10 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that HENDRAKA ANGELINA is holding 134,007 shares at $36,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+47.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stands at -3.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 20.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.