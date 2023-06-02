Should You Invest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTCO is $6.82, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for NTCO is 686.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for NTCO on June 02, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

NTCO stock's latest price update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.72 in relation to its previous close of 5.42. However, the company has experienced a 6.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NTCO’s Market Performance

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has experienced a 6.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.82% rise in the past month, and a 3.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for NTCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.32% for NTCO’s stock, with a 11.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

NTCO Trading at 17.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +32.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. saw 32.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.56 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stands at -6.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.13.

Based on Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.