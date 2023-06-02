Should You Invest in Dover Corporation (DOV) Now?

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DOV is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOV is $165.14, which is $28.67 above the current market price. The public float for DOV is 139.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for DOV on June 02, 2023 was 859.00K shares.

DOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) has surged by 1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 133.33, but the company has seen a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/21 that Dover, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Netflix: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

DOV’s Market Performance

Dover Corporation (DOV) has experienced a -0.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.69% drop in the past month, and a -10.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for DOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.23% for DOV stock, with a simple moving average of -2.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

DOV Trading at -5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.11. In addition, Dover Corporation saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 34,972 shares at the price of $143.25 back on Mar 13. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 73,878 shares of Dover Corporation, valued at $5,009,644 using the latest closing price.

Kosinski Anthony K, the Vice President, Tax of Dover Corporation, sale 2,203 shares at $126.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Kosinski Anthony K is holding 5,353 shares at $277,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corporation stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corporation (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 90.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.61. Total debt to assets is 35.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dover Corporation (DOV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.