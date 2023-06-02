Should You Invest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 495.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMD is $106.11, which is -$16.69 below the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume for AMD on June 02, 2023 was 67.77M shares.

AMD) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 119.47. However, the company has seen a -0.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/26/23 that Nvidia Stock Steady as Market Cap Sits Just Below $1 Trillion

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD’s stock has fallen by -0.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 47.17% and a quarterly rise of 47.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.02% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 50.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $100 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at 23.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +38.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.01. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 85.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Norrod Forrest Eugene, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $119.35 back on May 25. After this action, Norrod Forrest Eugene now owns 251,816 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $2,983,750 using the latest closing price.

SMITH DARLA M, the Chief Accounting Officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 3,873 shares at $96.86 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that SMITH DARLA M is holding 7,553 shares at $375,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.