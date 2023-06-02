Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is 44.55x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is $31.53, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for SHLS is 80.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.56% of that float. On June 02, 2023, SHLS’s average trading volume was 3.63M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SHLS) stock’s latest price update

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS)’s stock price has increased by 3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 23.49. However, the company has seen a 2.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that The Solar Market Is Heating Up. It’s Great for This Stock.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS’s stock has risen by 2.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.04% and a quarterly drop of -0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.78% for SHLS’s stock, with a 1.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $30 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

SHLS Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +30.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.02. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from TOLNAR JEFFERY, who sale 1,415 shares at the price of $22.79 back on Apr 03. After this action, TOLNAR JEFFERY now owns 64,629 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $32,248 using the latest closing price.

TOLNAR JEFFERY, the President of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 3,575 shares at $19.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that TOLNAR JEFFERY is holding 66,044 shares at $70,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +39.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.75. Equity return is now at value 66.40, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.52. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.